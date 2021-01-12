NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — During part two of his State of the State address, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a number of initiatives to begin reopening New York State.
One target is trying to rebuild the arts industry.
“New York State is launching New York Arts Revival, a public private partnership to bring the arts back. We will organize a series of pop up performances and arts events across the state,” Cuomo said. “The show will go on, the fans will be back, and New York will be New York again.”
The governor said the arts and cultural centers account for 8% of the state’s economy and employ nearly half a million people.
