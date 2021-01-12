By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a bright and beautiful day across the area and not as chilly as the past few days. Expect mainly clear skies overnight with temps falling into the 20s in the ‘burbs and near freezing in NYC.
Tomorrow will be another pleasant day with a blend of sun and clouds, but staying dry. It’ll be a similarly crisp day with temps reaching the mid 40s.
Thursday will be even milder with temps nearing 50 degrees in NYC, but with some extra clouds especially north. A few flurries or sprinkles are possible for the northern spots, but overall a nice day.
Our next chance for rain will be Friday night into Saturday morning… until then, nice and quiet!
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK