NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang announced he’s entering the race for New York City mayor.
He joins an already crowded field of candidates.
The former tech executive released a video to help win over New Yorkers.
I moved to New York City 25 years ago. I came of age, fell in love, and became a father here. Seeing our City in so much pain breaks my heart.
Let’s fight for a future New York City that we can be proud of – together. Join us at https://t.co/TGnxwuBiHB pic.twitter.com/n9zxPybgbh
— Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) January 14, 2021
“New York City has been my home for 25 years … I’m running for mayor for my two boys, for you and for every New Yorker,” Yang says. “Let’s fight for a future New York City that we can all be proud of.”
MORE: Enormous Challenges Await Next Occupant Of Gracie Mansion As New Yorkers Turn Attention To Mayoral Race
Yang will officially kick off his candidacy Thursday morning with an event in Morningside Heights.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK