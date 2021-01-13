BREAKING:House Votes To Impeach President Trump A Second Time
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Andrew Yang, Local TV, New York, New York City, New York City Mayor, NYC Mayor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang announced he’s entering the race for New York City mayor.

He joins an already crowded field of candidates.

The former tech executive released a video to help win over New Yorkers.

“New York City has been my home for 25 years … I’m running for mayor for my two boys, for you and for every New Yorker,” Yang says. “Let’s fight for a future New York City that we can all be proud of.”

MORE: Enormous Challenges Await Next Occupant Of Gracie Mansion As New Yorkers Turn Attention To Mayoral Race

Yang will officially kick off his candidacy Thursday morning with an event in Morningside Heights.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team