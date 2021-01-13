MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says she was recently exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Curran said Wednesday evening that she would be quarantining for 10 days based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
In a Facebook post, Curran wrote, “I’m feeling well and will be getting tested appropriately during my quarantine, which will begin immediately.”
Nassau County reported 1,457 new COVID cases and eight additional deaths Wednesday.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK