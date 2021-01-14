By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello there!
There is the slightest chance for a few flakes north and west of New York City overnight. No accumulation is expected; however, it might make for some slick roads in Sullivan and Ulster counties. Overnight we drop down to a low of 36 around the Park, and it is overall, it’s a warmer night than last few.
Once those clouds depart mid-morning, sunshine breaks out in the afternoon and we are looking at an above-average high temp of 48 degrees.
Temps will be into the 50s on Friday, however another front is approaching the area and this time it brings another chance for rain early Saturday morning.
We’ve been in a dry pattern recently and I don’t see any big winter storms yet on the 7 day… yet.
Have a great one!
