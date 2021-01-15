NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Jets have their new head coach.

The team hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who makes history as the NFL’s first Muslim head coach.

Saleh, 41, is of Lebanese descent. He’s also currently the 4th person of color running an NFL sideline.

Saleh was a hot commodity during the offseason for the seven teams that were in the market for a new head coach. He interviewed with six of them.

We've reached an agreement in principle with Robert Saleh to become our head coach. 📰 https://t.co/CiIczkN97j pic.twitter.com/NC3nW27uNa — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 15, 2021

It was reported Saleh was not a favorite to land the Jets job when the process started. But that changed after the impression Saleh made in his first virtual interview.

The team flew Saleh in for a second round of in-person interviews, where he continued to impress and agreed to a 5-year deal to coach the Jets.

The Jets are coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history, resulting in the firing of Adam Gase.

Did the Jets finally get it right after 10 years of missing the NFL playoffs? Only time will tell, but Saleh’s passion and pedigree could be the answer.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: