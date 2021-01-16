NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The driver of an MTA bus that veered off a bridge has been suspended after refusing to submit to a drug and alcohol test, the transit agency said Saturday.
The 55-year-old driver has been “withheld from service without pay” following the crash, the MTA said. His name has not been made public.
Seven passengers suffered minor injuries after one part of the articulated bus fell 50 feet onto a highway ramp. The other half remained on the bridge. No other vehicles were involved.
The MTA said speed appeared to be a factor in the crash. The driver passed a breath test at the scene but then refused to submit to a drug and alcohol test at the hospital, said Patrick Warren, the MTA’s chief safety and security officer.
The driver, who was driving his regular route, has more than 11 years of service and a good safety record, the MTA said.
