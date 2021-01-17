NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sunday marked the first day of increased police presence in New York City ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden later this week.

Emergency lights flashed on top of patrol cars outside City Hall on Sunday night.

“It’s kind of sad that it has to come to this,” one person said.

Extra officers were also staged at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

An NYPD senior official said, in part, “From now through the inauguration we will have a robust presence at Trump-affiliated locations.”

Some retail stores are taking action, too. In Times Square, James spotted places with boarded-up windows. Customers said they were not surprised by the precautions some companies are taking.

“I think it’s a good idea because of what happened at the Capitol,” said Megan Reuch of Elmont, N.Y.

“A lot of people, they take advantage of what happens for their own benefit,” added Freddy Espinoza of Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, expected Sunday protests in New York City were the reason Starbucks closed some of its Manhattan stores. A spokesperson told CBS2 those locations, like one James saw in Chelsea, will reopen Monday.

The NYPD said it is not increasing security because it has specific intelligence or information that there will be activity in the area. It is just happening out of an abundance of caution to protect sensitive locations.

