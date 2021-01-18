MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The response to COVID-19 has required some creativity, and a local man is making use of unused shipping containers.

CBS2’s Meg Baker got a look inside a 20-foot by 8-foot shipping container repurposed as a testing facility. It is located in the commuter parking lot at the Middletown train station.

“They come in, they are relatively new. We wash them down. We insulate them. We set it up as a four-room COVID testing site,” Immediate Care Walk-In Management CEO Sal Cannizzaro told Baker.

Cannizzaro wanted to find a way to safely test people without having to mix with sick patients at urgent cares or hospital settings. So he thought, why not make good use of shipping containers that were piling up in the state’s ports.

“The backlog in containers occurred during pretty much the three-month shutdown, when nothing was shipping either way in or out. So there was a backlog of these readily available,” he said.

Salerno Medical Associates in East Orange is doing the same, swabbing patients inside winterized shipping containers to keep up with testing demand.