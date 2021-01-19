NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Federal authorities arrested a Queens man at his apartment Tuesday for allegedly making online threats against elected officials.
Brendan Hunt works for the New York court system in the attorney registration unit.
PHOTOS: FBI Searching For Suspects Who Stormed U.S. Capitol Building
A spokesperson said the court was notified that the Joint Terrorism Task Force took Hunt into custody in Ridgewood and executed a search warrant.
The charges stem from this month’s deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, but Hunt was not there on Jan. 6.
Meanwhile, a retired New York City firefighter wanted in connection with the riot is now in custody. Authorities said Thomas Fee, of Freeport, took a selfie inside the Capitol during the attack.
Other local residents charged in the riot were scheduled for virtual court appearances Tuesday, including Nicolas Moncada, of Staten Island, and Edward Jacob Lang, of the Hudson Valley.
Authorities also announced Tuesday an Army reservist in New Jersey has been arrested. Timothy Hale Cusanelli, of Colts Neck, also works as a contractor with the Navy.
