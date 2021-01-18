BREAKING NEWSStaten Island Man Nicolas Moncada Arrested For Role In U.S. Capitol Riot, FBI Says
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Capitol Chaos, Local TV, New York, Staten Island, U.S. Capitol Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Staten Island man has been arrested for his alleged role at the U.S. Capitol riot.

Investigators say Nicolas Moncada lives with his parents in Bay Terrace.

PHOTOS: FBI Searching For Suspects Who Stormed U.S. Capitol Building

He was taken into custody Monday.

“For those still thinking of employing violence to interfere with our Nation’s laws and institutions, our message is simple – don’t do it,” the FBI said in a statement announcing his arrest.

RELATED: Queens Man Eduard Florea Arrested After Allegedly Plotting Another U.S. Capitol Attack

Moncada is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court Tuesday.

CRISIS IN THE CAPITOL

Check back with CBSNewYork.com, CBSN New York and CBS2 for more on this developing story.

CBSNewYork Team