NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Staten Island man has been arrested for his alleged role at the U.S. Capitol riot.
Investigators say Nicolas Moncada lives with his parents in Bay Terrace.
He was taken into custody Monday.
ADIC Sweeney's statement following Nicolas Moncada's arrest for his role in the riot and assault on the Capitol building:
"For those still thinking of employing violence to interfere with our Nation's laws and institutions, our message is simple – don't do it."
Moncada is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court Tuesday.
