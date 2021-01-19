NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Amid a slew of violence on the subways, a woman says she and her son were beaten so badly in one attack, she’s still afraid to leave the house.

“Sometimes I wake up, I see this man crouched in front of me,” the woman said.

Those flashbacks still haunt the 55-year-old woman nine days after she and her son were beaten on a moving subway car in Brooklyn.

The victim asked CBS2 not to show her face out of fear of retribution. She said a man was asking for money on a 4 train between the Nostrand and Franklin Avenue stations in Crown Heights. That’s when suddenly and randomly, the man attacked.

“And he was just beating me, beating me, punching me,” the woman told CBS2’s Nick Caloway.

Her 21-year-old son intervened.

“The next thing I knew, he punched my son and my son flew back on the seat and … It was so terrifying,” the woman said.

The incident is far from isolated. Tuesday evening, there was another unprovoked attack. Police say a 33-year-old woman was arrested after pushing another woman into an oncoming 6 train at the 59th Street station. The victim left with an injured arm.

It follows an attack Monday afternoon at the Times Square station where a man was stabbed in his back.

Another attack on Saturday turned deadly when an emotionally disturbed man was electrocuted after shoving a stranger onto the Central Park North subway station tracks.

So what’s being done? Transit officials cite increasing crime in asking the city for more police in the subways.

But the woman who was beaten senseless on that subway in Crown Heights says city officials need to do more.

Since that attack, the victim tells CBS2 she’s tried calling the mayor, her city council member, the borough president and the public advocate to talk about subway safety, but so far, she hasn’t gotten a single response.

“We were fighting for our lives,” she said, crying.

She was too afraid to go to the hospital because of the pandemic, and she’s still terrified to leave her house because her attacker is still out there.

