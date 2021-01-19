NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A traveler caught with bullets in his carry-on bag at LaGuardia Airport claimed he didn’t know they were there.
The discovery was made at a security checkpoint on Jan. 14.
The Bronx man’s bag was found to have 13 bullets inside a container of gum.
The man, who was bound for Miami, claimed the bag belonged to his son and he didn’t know the container was inside.
The bullets were confiscated, and the man was cited on an undisclosed charge.
