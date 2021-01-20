NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some of New York City’s most iconic buildings are being lit up Tuesday night to honor the 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.
The Empire State Building is lit in pulsing red to symbolize a heartbeat.
It’s New York’s contribution to the first nationwide COVID-19 memorial to lives lost, which also includes ceremonies in Washington, D.C., and church bells ringing across the country.
The heart of NYC beats on tonight ❤
We join President-elect @JoeBiden in honoring all the American lives lost to COVID-19 with our dynamic red lights. #COVIDMemorial@aliciakeys 'Empire State of Mind’ light show plays at 9PM, synced on @z100NewYork.
📷: zura(.)nyc/IG pic.twitter.com/ezz0gryJxF
— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 19, 2021
RELATED STORY — ‘Remember The Faces Behind The Numbers’: Jersey City Residents Mourn Lives Lost To COVID-19 Pandemic As US Death Toll Surpasses 400,000
South Street Seaport was bathed in amber light as part of the memorial, and the spire on top of One World Trade Center was also shining bright.
