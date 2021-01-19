JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Communities across America are together mourning the loss of more than 400,000 people, the staggering new total of U.S. deaths from COVID-19.

With all the headlines and hope surrounding the vaccine, Tuesday’s event was a painful reminder that people are still dying of COVID every day in our neighborhoods.

About three dozen people appeared at an event in Jersey City.

They say the grief that comes with losing a loved one to coronavirus is especially complicated and traumatic because so many of them weren’t allowed to be at the bedside when their family member died. They couldn’t hold their hand and, in many cases, didn’t even get to say goodbye or have a proper burial.

Beautiful tribute in Jersey City to those who've died of #COVID. Powerful stories of loss and healing from the loved ones left grieving. Part of a national show of unity today for the victims of this deadly virus. 💔 @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/MvqAtzN28N — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) January 20, 2021

As the nation pauses to remember the victims of this deadly virus, it’s therapeutic for people like Sabila Khan, of Jersey City. Her father died alone in a local hospital just three blocks from her home back in April, a fact that still haunts her every day.

“Remember the faces behind the numbers to remember that they had names. They had lives. They loved. They had families that they’ve now left behind, and they died horrible, lonely deaths. That’s what I want the country to remember,” Khan told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

Khan and other families are asking people to go outside their homes Tuesday night and ring a bell or light a candle, a sign of brighter days to come, they hope.

