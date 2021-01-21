NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man who was allegedly threatening a woman with a large knife was fatally shot by police in the Bronx on Thursday.

The NYPD says the incident took place near East 233rd Street and Barnes Avenue in the Wakefield section around 6:15 p.m.

Chief of Department Terence Monahan says a sergeant and a detective assigned to the narcotics division were stopped at a traffic light when they heard a dispute on the street and people yelling for help.

Both got out of the vehicle and saw a woman running down the street being following by a man armed with a large knife, CBS2’s Cory James reports.

This is the knife the suspect had when our officers engaged him. pic.twitter.com/zo2k5B7uQ0 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 22, 2021

Monahan says the sergeant and detective, who were in plain clothes but wearing their NYPD shields around their necks, both identified themselves as police numerous times and told the man to drop the knife.

The man then allegedly turned around and ran towards the officers, still holding the knife.

The sergeant and the detective fired a total of about five to six rounds, striking the man.

He was taken to Montefiore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say the man had more than one knife on his person, and additional knives were found at the scene.

The officers were taken to a local hospital for observation but are expected to be OK. The woman was uninjured.

Monahan says the woman told officers she knew the man and said he had been threatening her on Wednesday, saying “he was gonna kill her for not calling him.”

The man has not yet been identified. He is believed to be in his 40s. The investigation is ongoing.

