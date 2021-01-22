CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Weather

By Giorgio Panetta

Today is a transition day in the weather department. We can expect a high temp of 43 degrees this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Southwest breeze or switch to northwest and temps will take a dive tonight.

An arctic air mass takes hold of the region all weekend long with feels like temperatures for some as low as -4 north west of New York City.

The city will feel like the teens for most of the weekend. No snow is expected this weekend, however we are eyeing a storm late Monday into Tuesday that could be a couple inches of snow across parts of the area.

We will update you accordingly with the latest track.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

CBSNewYork Team