NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – First dose appointments have been postponed until next week and at least 15 vaccine sites remain closed in New York City.
City officials say appointments for second doses have not been canceled but depending on how long the COVID vaccine shortage lasts, second dose supplies could be used to continue to giving out first doses.
More: New York City Temporarily Closes 15 Vaccine Hubs, Cancels Thousands Of Appointments Due To Shortage
Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’s in communication with the Biden administration.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here
- Connecticut book online here
“I’ve already been talking with leaders in the Biden administration about both maximizing supply, which clearly they want to do in very different ways than the Trump administration, but also giving us a lot more freedom and flexibility. Particularly giving us the ability to use our reserves second doses right now to give people who need that first dose, that first opportunity to get some protection, ” de Blasio said.
“We need 400,000 doses every single week if we are going to get to herd immunity by the middle of this year so we can have something like a normal summer,” said City Councilman Mark Levine, who chairs the Health Committee.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
A spokesperson for President Joe Biden says the administration is taking steps to clearly communicate with states on allocation and delivery.
More From CBS New York:
- Exclusive: Woman Brutally Attacked At Harlem Liquor Store Says Suspect Tried To Bite Her Eye Out: ‘That’s An Animal. That’s Not A Person’
- Stimulus Check Update: When Could The Third Payment Arrive?
- Christian Koch, Steven Skoda, Daniel Prial Identified As National Guard Troops Who Died In Upstate Helicopter Crash