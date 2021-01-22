NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A couple helped rescue a puppy from the freezing waters of Jamaica Bay this week.
Carol and Scott Denaro had just arrived at their eye care store in Rockaway Beach when they saw the shepherd-lab mix treading water Wednesday morning.
We’re told the dog ran into the water after it was startled.
The couple tried to coax the dog back to shore, but then got the attention of a nearby NYPD harbor unit.
While patrolling the #NYC waters a few minutes ago, our #Harbor members spotted this dog frantically trying to keep afloat in Jamaica Bay
They quickly pulled the dog from the freezing water, wrapped him up & immediately brought him to a local vet#RuffMorning
Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/7iBxplCmTy
— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) January 20, 2021
Officers pulled the puppy, named “Georgia,” to safety.
Georgia was taken to a local vet and is back with its owner.
