By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A couple helped rescue a puppy from the freezing waters of Jamaica Bay this week.

Carol and Scott Denaro had just arrived at their eye care store in Rockaway Beach when they saw the shepherd-lab mix treading water Wednesday morning.

We’re told the dog ran into the water after it was startled.

The couple tried to coax the dog back to shore, but then got the attention of a nearby NYPD harbor unit.

Officers pulled the puppy, named “Georgia,” to safety.

Georgia was taken to a local vet and is back with its owner.

