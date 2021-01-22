NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Friday, Jan. 22 is the application deadline for children to be enrolled in kindergarten in New York City for the 2021-2022 school year, which begins in the fall.
Children born in 2016 are eligible for free kindergarten placement.
Families can visit MySchools.nyc to review options and submit an application.
Those without internet access can call the placement team for help at 718-935-2009 before 6 p.m. Friday.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:
- Exclusive: Woman Brutally Attacked At Harlem Liquor Store Says Suspect Tried To Bite Her Eye Out: ‘That’s An Animal. That’s Not A Person’
- New York City Temporarily Closes 15 Vaccine Hubs, Cancels Thousands Of Appointments Due To Shortage
- NYPD: Kevin Gavin Killed 3 Women At Carter G. Woodson Houses, A Home For Seniors In Brooklyn