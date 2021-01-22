PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Hundreds of people in New Jersey stood in line out in the cold Friday morning to get the COVID vaccine.

As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, Paterson has one of the only places in the region where you can get a shot without an appointment, so hundreds of people showed up to happily wait in the cold for that vaccine.

“I brought a chair, just in case so I can sit down. Ma’am would you like to sit?” said Paterson resident Glenn Guarente.

They arrived early, some before dawn, to line up by the hundreds outside International High School in Paterson.

“Well it’s not that bad. Thank God we’re here,” said Paterson resident May Frye.

The temperatures were low, but spirits were running high.

“You want me here at 1:00 in the morning? I would have been here at 1:00 in the morning,” said Paterson resident Jose Hernandez.

That’s because the wait ends with a shot in the arm. It’s a rarity in the state and region, a first come, first served COVID vaccine clinic run by the city of Paterson. On Friday, eligible Paterson residents only could line up and get the vaccine – at least, until the doses run out.

Dr. Paul Persaud is Pateron’s health director.

“I prefer to have vaccines in people’s arms than having it lying around in the shelves of refrigerators. We are going to give it out. The vaccine is to be given out, and we are giving it out,” Dr. Persaud said.

He said some elderly and low income residents might not have access to online vaccine registrations, many of which are overwhelmed already. So this is his way of speeding up the process.

At the end of that long line, some piece of mind and some big smiles.

“I’m happy. And God bless,” said Dora Medrano.

“I’m very happy. I’m glad that I finally did it. I still worry about it though. You’ve just got to wait and be patient,” said Alfredo Morales.

That patience will be critical, as access tot he vaccine remains incredibly limited statewide.

Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck completely ran out of doses Friday, and officials there don’t know when the next shipment will come in. Valley Hospital in Ridgewood has also run out of vaccines.

New Jersey has become the latest state to detect the U.K. variant of the virus. State health officials say two people have tested positive for the more contagious variant, and they expect that number to increase.

Back in Paterson, the city got 2,000 doses of the vaccine this week. The last of them were administered in Paterson Friday.

Officials expect fewer doses in the next shipment next week.

Nick Caloway contributed to this report.