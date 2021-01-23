By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello everyone!
Be sure to bundle up this weekend. It will be the coldest airmass of the season! Temperatures will feel like the teens in single digits all weekend long.
High temperatures on Saturday will be stuck around the freezing mark or colder. Saturday night into Sunday temps will feel like the single digits and even below zero for some of our areas north and west of New York City. For example, the Hudson Valley in the Catskills could feel like -3 degrees waking up Sunday morning! It’s all due to strong winds out of the north west gusting up to 40 mph.
Moving forward, we are eyeing a chance for some snow Monday into Tuesday.
Although it’s not a big storm, it could bring some light snow to the area during the daytime hours. Stay tuned for the latest track and totals throughout the weekend. Have a good one!
