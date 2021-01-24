NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Starting Monday, an annual culinary tradition returns to New York City.

But as CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, this year’s Restaurant Week will feature plenty of take-out containers.

More than 570 restaurants across the five boroughs are taking part in NYC & Company‘s weeklong event.

It’s an effort to stimulate local restaurant business during the coronavirus pandemic, but even more so now due to indoor dining being closed and cold weather slowing outdoor dining.

From fine dining to casual, restaurants will be offering great deals for take-out or delivery, showcasing a wide variety of cuisines for a bargain price of $20.21, commemorating the new year.

Participating restaurant owners, like Melba Wilson, owner of Melba’s in Harlem, and Domenico and Anthony Sacramone, owners of Sac’s Place in Astoria, say they desperately need customers’ support.

“This is going to be a huge boost for us if the whole community, all of Queens, can come and help us out,” Anthony Sacramone said.

“We need people to come in, show your support, and to give us that lifeline. That truly may be the difference and mean the difference of life and death to so many businesses here in the city,’ Wilson added.

Restaurant owners are hoping the support they get this week will extend past Restaurant Week to-go. Eateries are also being given the option to extend their dining week for a second week, from Feb. 1-7.

