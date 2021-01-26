CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There is a new step forward for safe drinking water in Newark.

In a proposed settlement submitted to a federal court, residents have secured safe drinking water protections from lead contamination.

The agreement requires the city to finish replacing the pipes and ensure health protections for residents.

The suit was brought by the Newark Education Workers Caucus and the Natural Resources Defense Council.

