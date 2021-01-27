CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Legendary Chinatown photographer Corky Lee has died after battling COVID-19.

Lee was known as the unofficial photo laureate of the Asian-American community.

Since the 1970s, Lee’s documentary photography highlighted the history, triumphs and struggles of Asian Americans.

His friends say Lee had been in the hospital since Jan. 7 and had to be intubated on Saturday when his condition took a turn for the worse.

Lee was 73 years old.

