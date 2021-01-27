NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Legendary Chinatown photographer Corky Lee has died after battling COVID-19.
Lee was known as the unofficial photo laureate of the Asian-American community.
Since the 1970s, Lee’s documentary photography highlighted the history, triumphs and struggles of Asian Americans.
Saddened by news of Corky Lee’s passing. He worked relentlessly to ensure Chinese Americans’ contributions to history were appreciated & documented. He was like a walking museum. There will be many moments when we will reach back to Corky’s work to help our community move forward https://t.co/549GmlyU2D
— Grace Meng (@Grace4NY) January 27, 2021
His friends say Lee had been in the hospital since Jan. 7 and had to be intubated on Saturday when his condition took a turn for the worse.
Lee was 73 years old.
