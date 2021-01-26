GLEN ROCK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The COVID vaccine offers hope for this pandemic, but the coronavirus is still destroying families.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway spoke to Nancy Hubbard, a United States Postal Service worker in New Jersey who is reeling after losing two loved ones in the last month.

“I mean, she was just the best. I mean, the absolute best,” Hubbard said.

That’s how she describes her twin sister and best friend, Penny.

They loved to meet their favorite soap stars, and they loved animals.

Then earlier this month, the coronavirus devastated their family.

“I thought I just was sick. Then it turned out to be COVID. Then my mom got it, my sister got it, my brother got it,” Hubbard said.

On Jan. 15, Penny died of COVID. Eight days later, on Jan. 23, their mom, Carolyn, also succumbed to the virus.

“And everyone loved them. Like, they would light up a room,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard has long worked for the postal service in Ridgewood and Glen Rock, sticking out for all the right reasons.

“Every time I go in there, she’s working with a smile on her face,” Glen Rock resident Lauren Schept said.

So it was only a matter of time before word of Hubbard’s tragic losses spread on social media.

“So I initially heard about Nancy’s story from a local Facebook page,” Schept said.

She wanted to help, and it turned out, scores of other people did, too.

The response in the community was overwhelming. They raised about $6,000 in cash and gift cards to help Hubbard and her family as the expenses piled up.

“We’re just so happy that we could help her during this really difficult time and show her what an asset she is to our community,” Schept said.

“The outpouring, the gift cards, I don’t really know what I’m even saying, Nick. It’s just… It’s very humbling,” Hubbard said.

She’s humbled but still heartbroken, and she’s pleading with people to take the virus seriously and wear a mask so other families are spared this unimaginable loss.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.

