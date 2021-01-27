NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s one more day to bid on iconic pieces of New York City history.
Gem Spa, which was home of the best egg cream in New York City for 100 years, is auctioning off memorabilia and signage from the store.
The East Village landmark shut down for good in May last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
RELATED STORY — Owners Of Iconic Gem Spa, Sylvia’s Speak Out About Coronavirus Shutdown Struggles: ‘Everything Impacts Us’
The auction ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
For more information on how to bid in the auction, visit gemspanyc.com.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK