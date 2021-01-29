NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people were caught on video carrying off two display cases filled with lottery tickets.
It happened at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a convenience store at Kings Highway and East 8th Street in Brooklyn.
Surveillance video shows the two saunter in, approach the counter, and grab two large plastic lottery ticket dispensers off the counter. Then they ran out of the store.
Police say the cases had around $10,000 worth of tickets in them.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
