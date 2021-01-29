NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — Johnson & Johnson says its breakthrough one-shot vaccine could stem the tide of the coronavirus pandemic.

But it might not be enough, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported.

On Friday, the New Jersey-based company announced its new single-dose vaccine is 85% effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19 and, unlike its two-shot rivals, can be kept refrigerated – not frozen.

“There’s no question that this vaccine is going to be a game changer,” said Dr. Mathai Mammen of Johnson & Johnson.

The single shot could mean more protection for more people.

“One shot versus two means that the supply will be significantly increased, quickly,” said CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez.

But there are concerns about the shot’s effectiveness. The protection against infection dropped from 72% in the U.S. to just 57% in South Africa, where a new, highly contagious variant is fueling many new cases around the world.

“Does that concern you?” Moore asked Gomez.

“Sure. The South African variant, or mutation, seems to be more infectious. It’s not clear yet whether it causes more serious disease, or not. But anything that is more infectious that a vaccine doesn’t work against means that that variant will likely become dominant very quickly,” Gomez said.

Johnson & Johnson applied for emergency authorization from the FDA as soon as next week and could receive clearance in February.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is among city and state leaders around the country counting on Johnson & Johnson to ease that vaccine shortage. But the company says it may only have about 7 million doses ready next month and 30 million by early April.

Experts say the fact that this new vaccine can survive in refrigeration means greater access for at risk populations in some rural areas and nursing homes.

