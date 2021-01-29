NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Home improvement retailer Lowe’s is planning to hire more than 50,000 new workers and award $80 million in bonuses to current employees.
Lowe’s says the hiring will begin before the spring rush.
Information about the open positions will be posted on its website.
- To view job listings, visit jobs.lowes.com/spring.
Current hourly workers will get a bonus on Feb. 5.
Full-time employees will get $300, while part-time and seasonal associates will receive $150.
