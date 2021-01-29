CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Home improvement retailer Lowe’s is planning to hire more than 50,000 new workers and award $80 million in bonuses to current employees.

Lowe’s says the hiring will begin before the spring rush.

Information about the open positions will be posted on its website.

Current hourly workers will get a bonus on Feb. 5.

Full-time employees will get $300, while part-time and seasonal associates will receive $150.

