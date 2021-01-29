NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding the man they say punched a woman in the face at a subway station.
According to police, it happened Wednesday at 8:35 a.m. on the southbound E platform of the Kew Gardens station.
Police say the suspect walked up to the victim, a 63-year-old woman, and punched her in the face. Police say the victim suffered facial fractures and was taken to a nearby hospital.
