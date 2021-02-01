NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation continues in Rochester after police used pepper spray on a 9-year-old girl.
Police said one of the girl’s parents told officers she ran away from home and was going to harm herself and others.
When officers encountered her, they said she became agitated and started kicking them.
That’s when they took her to the ground and eventually handcuffed her in a patrol car.
When the girl refused to listen to commands, police said they used an “irritant” on her.
This happened Friday. The girl has since been released to her family.