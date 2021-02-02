NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mother of three was shot by a stray bullet inside her Bronx kitchen Monday.

Police say it was one of six shootings citywide during the winter storm.

“It came from here. It went through the soap bottle. It hit the wall here. It hit her arm,” a man explained.

Twenty-six-year-old Jasmine Flores-Lopez was sitting at her kitchen table around 10 p.m. Monday in her apartment building by 181st Street when she was shot by a stray bullet.

“I was screaming and crying like crazy ’cause I was so nervous,” she told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

Her three children, the oldest just 9 years old, were sitting in the next room.

“What happens if my great-grandbaby is over there?” said Juana Alvarez, the victim’s grandmother.

The family never thought their kitchen would become a crime scene.

“Even inside your house, you’re not safe,” Alvarez said.

Citywide shootings in 2021 are up 16% compared to this time last year and up 53% compared to two years ago.

The police commissioner said during Monday’s massive snow storm alone, there were six separate shootings, including this one.

“I think the problem is getting the people that carry guns off the street,” Commissioner Dermot Shea said. “Until we have real discussions and real follow-through on consequences, we’re going to have a tough road.”

Flores-Lopez is thankful her injuries were not worse, but the trauma may take longer to heal.

“I can’t stay here sitting down ’cause I look over there and I get scared,” she said.

Police arrested 18-year-old Marco Cintron, as well as the victim’s 16-year-old next door neighbor. Sources tell CBS2 he claimed the gun went off accidentally.

Both suspects are charged with criminal possession of a weapon. The younger is also charged with reckless endangerment and assault.

