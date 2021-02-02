MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There is an update on efforts to get kindergarten through fifth graders in Montclair back in the classroom.
The superintendent says negotiations over what he calls “hybrid in-person learning” have failed.
He says he now plans to file a lawsuit against the teachers’ union.
MORE: Parents, Students Protest Decision To Keep Classrooms Closed In Montclair, NJ
Teachers had raised concerns over poor ventilation in older school buildings.
The district proposed using rooms in buildings with existing heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems.
The superintendent says he plans to continue talks.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK