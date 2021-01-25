MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Students in Montclair, New Jersey were supposed to head back into their classrooms Monday for the first time since March.

But it didn’t happen, despite the plan announced by the superintendent.

Dozens of parents and students gathered outside The Edgemont School to protest and demand the district reopen schools, CBS’s Meg Baker reported.

“Today is the 318th day that our children have not been in school. I’m advocating for our children who are desperate to go back to school,” said Deirdre Carlough.

Many parents say virtual learning for nearly 10 months is taking a toll on their children.

“He can’t get the lesson. He doesn’t see his friends, he doesn’t get help he needs when he has a question. It’s just not working,” said Kristin Kenne.

But the Montclair Education Association doesn’t think schools should reopen when COVID cases continue to escalate.

“If teachers were prioritized for the vaccine, would that make you feel more comfortable going back in?” Baker asked.

“Absolutely,” said Petal Robertson of the Montclair Education Association. “And I think that’s an area in which both the school district and the Education Association could work together. And we could collaboratively push to have our teachers prioritized for the vaccination.”

Robertson said a private inspector found windows that won’t open and old filtration systems.

“The only solution the school has offered for ventilation is to have all of the windows open in 30 degree weather, and students and teachers to wear coats, hats, scarves and gloves throughout the process,” Robertson said.

The teachers union and superintendent met virtually with a mediator over the weekend. They say discussions will continue this week, but so far there is no resolution.

CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report.

