NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A mass vaccination effort is underway in Brooklyn Wednesday.
SOMOS Community Care and volunteer nurses from Elderplan are giving shots to members of God’s Battalion of Prayer Church and seniors who live in the surrounding community.
The group is calling on officials to get more vaccines into the hands of community doctors and facilities.
“The vaccine should be in the hands of the doctors of the community who know their patients, who know their people. Vaccines are not to be in storage in the hospital. Nobody wants to go there to take it. Give it to the doctors. We will know what to do with that,” said Chairman of SOMOS Community Care Dr. Ramon Tallaj.
The group will vaccinate 300 seniors today.
