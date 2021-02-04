WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A dog stranded for nearly a year at a West Orange animal shelter is one step closer to finding a forever home.
“Girl Friday” was found as a stray in March 2020.
The pandemic halted adoptions, leaving her stuck at the township’s animal shelter.
MORE: West Orange Residents Want To Find Forever Home For Stray Dog That’s Been Living At Animal Control For 10 Months
Her story stole the hearts of people in West Orange and word spread on social media.
Animal rescue Brick City Rescue Inc. says Girl Friday is now in a foster home. She left the shelter Wednesday, and the rescue says she will be set up with training after she takes a few weeks to adjust to her new home.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK