NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on the call for help from Manhattan’s main animal shelter.
The Animal Care Center in East Harlem was forced to close because too many staffers either came down with COVID or had to quarantine because of close contact.
As a result, the center needed homes for dozens of animals.
The shelter said Thursday so many people stepped forward that all of the animals now have foster homes.
The shelter is now only providing emergency services for sick animals.
