By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody… Let’s get right to it: another winter storm today!
Snow will develop this morning and will be steady and even heavy at times through the early afternoon. We’re not talking huge numbers like Monday’s storm, but we’ll certainly add to the mountains of snow that are out there.
Overall, it’s a 3-6 inches type of event for most, with closer to 8 inches or 9 inches for the East End… More like 1-3 inches for the Lower Hudson Valley.
The heavy stuff will taper off early this evening with some showers lingering… then the work week will start on a bright but blustery note with temps struggling to get out of the 20s.
