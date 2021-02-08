NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The coronavirus pandemic is taking a mental toll on many of us, especially children.
Coping with everything, now in the middle of winter, is proving challenging for many families, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported Monday.RELATED: Don’t Think Kids Are All That Aware Of Pandemic? Just Check Out Their Heartfelt Letters To Santa Claus
“It’s hard. It’s really stressful for them. It’s not the same as before,” parent Diana Mota-Feliciano said.
Mota-Feliciano says it has not been easy, not only dealing with her stress during the pandemic, but also that of her son, Liam, who is in first grade.
“We can’t take off the mask because the virus is still here,” Liam said.
When asked if his behavior is still the same, Mota-Feliciano said, “Not really. It’s not the same. He doesn’t want to do the work. He says, ‘I’m not doing nothing.'”
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
White Plains mom Gina Norfleet said her three kids, ages 12, 14 and 16, miss personal connections.
“They struggle with not seeing family. We are big family people, and not being able to see their friends physically,” Norfleet said.
All of this falls into a wide range of how COVID-19 is affecting children and their emotional well-being.RELATED: Experts Offer Tips On How To Help Children Deal With Anxiety As They Return To School Learning In The Coronavirus Era
In a CBS News interview, President Joe Biden acknowledged the toll, specifically on those who have not been to school in-person.
When told by anchor Norah O’Donnell that there’s a mental health crisis happening, Biden responded, “There really is.”
Dr. Laura Phillips is a neuropsychologist with the Child Mind Institute in Midtown. She said it’s important for parents to make sure their kids have a daily routine that includes physical activity, which is critical; they make time for socially distanced or Zoom playdates, and limit exposure to news.
And when outbursts arise, she advises validating their feelings.
“The frustration, the anxiety, the social isolation, the loss that we’re all experiencing right now and helping to put words to what our kids are feeling, so they’re better able to cope,” Phillips said.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
White Plains School Superintendent Dr. Joseph Ricca says there’s also reason to hope.
“For folks growing up during this period of time, resilience may be up. The ability to deal with difficulty and challenges and problem-solve through that may be up,” Ricca said.
He advises parents to look for any way to minimize stress on their kids, adding nowadays schools are even more equipped to offer support or connect families with resources if they need help.MORE: Health Experts Worry Isolation, Stress And Social Distancing During Coronavirus Pandemic Leading To Spike In Drug Abuse
Phillips says self care is child care these days, and it’s important for parents to remember to take some time for themselves.