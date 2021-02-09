NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a second suspect in the deadly stray-bullet shooting of a man walking his dog in Hamilton Heights.
Winston McKay, 40, was shot to death on June 10, 2019, near Amsterdam Avenue and West 146th Street.
McKay’s husband, Terry Solomon, told CBS2 they had just celebrated their 18th anniversary.
“I feel like 18 years were stolen,” Solomon said. “He gave me a kiss on the cheek and he said ‘Babe, be back soon. I’m going to walk Milton.'”
Watch: Surveillance Video Shows Deadly Stray Bullet Shooting
Police said McKay was minding his business when a gunfight broke out nearby and he was caught in the crossfire.
His death came amid several other stray-bullet shootings that summer.
Four months later, police arrested 19-year-old Ozjheir McClain and charged him with murder.
Now, the NYPD says 22-year-old Erick Bautista is also under arrest.