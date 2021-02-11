NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — So many seniors eligible for the COVID vaccine have been struggling to get appointments in New York City.
So, local charities are bringing the vaccines to them, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday.
There’s a sense of relief for more than 100 residents at the Betances Houses in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx who were eagerly awaiting their COVID shots.
It’s been a struggle for them to use the computer to find an appointment. Physically getting to it can be challenging, too.
Alfonso Romaa said it’s like a weight has been lifted off his chest. He had been trying to sign up for the vaccine for weeks, but couldn’t get through – until a local charity called him.
“I’m so happy because there was never any appointments because the system is no good,” said Romaa.
Romaa is among 130 residents ages 65 and up at the affordable housing facility getting a first dose.
Klebar Macias was sick with COVID-19 in March, and is scared of getting it again.
“It was very bad,” Macias said.
The charity Bronx Rising saw the need and raised $2.3 million. It partnered with Catholic Charities and Morris Heights Health Center to make this possible.
“To vaccinate 15,000 Bronxites within eight weeks. Out main agenda is to go to NYCHA senior centers, where the most vulnerable seniors are,” said Tomas Romas, who founded Bronx Rising.
Organizers said they still see hesitancy and misinformation about the vaccine in many minority communities.
“A lot of our residents have an immense amount of fear. Fear of government, fear of the [vaccine]. So I think it was very important for us to do outreach and to explain to them why they should get it,” said Susan Camerata of Betances Houses.
“Many of our seniors are not literate about how to use a computer, how to access the internet to search where they can get the vaccine,” said Paola Martinez from Catholic Charities.
These local charities say making it as easy as possible for seniors to get vaccinated is key.
Bronx Rising said it has enough staff to host an event everyday, but there just aren’t enough doses available.