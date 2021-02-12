NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New subway announcements from some familiar voices are reminding riders to be safe during the pandemic.
Straphangers will hear the voices of more than 25 famous New Yorkers.
In one announcement, actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg says, “Hey, it’s Whoopi Goldberg. Please remember to always wear a mask on the train and in station. And remember to wear it the right way. ‘Cause, honey, everybody wants to go out. OK? Thank you.”
Other voices include comedian Jerry Seinfeld, actress and comedian Awkwafina and talk show hosts Desus and Mero.
