NORTH HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — This Valentine’s Day is extra special for one Long Island couple.
They’re renewing their vows after beating the coronavirus.
Grace and Charlie Limbach, of North Hempstead, have been married for nearly four decades.
In December, they both caught COVID-19, and both recovered.
They say by renewing their vows, it symbolizes love persevering through the pandemic.
“It means we’re in for another 37,” Grace Limbach said, laughing. “Without time off for good behavior.”
North Hempstead officials hosted the COVID-safe ceremony Friday in Greenvale.
A local jeweler even provided them with special wedding bands free of charge.
