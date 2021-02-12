NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Police say the person of interest in the murder of a Yale grad student visited car dealerships before the deadly shooting in New Haven.
Investigators say 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan was looking to purchase a small model SUV at dealerships in Massachusetts or Connecticut on Feb. 6.
Pan allegedly asked to test drive vehicles and wanted to bring them to his mechanic.
He’s wanted for questioning in the murder of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang.
New Haven Police ask any car dealerships that have had contact with Pan in recent months to call (203) 946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 1-866-888-8477.
Funeral services for Jiang are planned for Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church in New Haven.
