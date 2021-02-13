PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Another storm is heading towards the Tri-State Area, which means there will be another mess to clean up.

New Jersey State DOT salt trucks were out Saturday, salting and brining roadways.

It comes as many towns are still trying to figure out what to do with the snow that’s already fallen.

In East Orange, many would-be parking spots are still buried in deep snow and have been for nearly two weeks.

In Paterson, some residents are still saving coveted parking spots that were dug out after the first big snowfall. They’ve been using chairs, cones, just about anything to reserve a spot on a public street.

In Passaic, countless truckloads of snow have been relocated to parking lots around town to be stored until it melts, whenever that is.

“So we continue to treat the roads, but then the snow removal process becomes the challenge, of course. It’s one thing to plow the streets. It’s a whole other thing to pick up the snow and find somewhere we’re going to store it,” Passaic Mayor Hector Lora told CBS2’s Nick Caloway.

Lora says that’s particularly challenging in a city that’s so densely populated.

“Some people, unfortunately, are under the impression that you can just take the snow and dump it in the river. No, you’re not allowed. That is not legal. Environmental issues, obviously, restrict us from doing that,” he said.

New Jersey residents are preparing for yet another round of wintry weather, but some aren’t sick of it just yet.

“I’ve never wanted to live in Florida. I like different, you know, seasons. I like winter, I like spring, I like summer, I like fall, so you deal with it,” Passaic resident Brendalyn McKinney said.

While roads have been pre-treated, officials say they could become very slick overnight, and residents are encouraged to drive cautiously or stay home if possible.

