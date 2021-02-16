FREEHOLD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some New Jersey residents set to receive the COVID vaccine in Monmouth County on Wednesday will have to wait a little longer.
County officials say vaccine shipments are delayed because of the winter weather in the south and Midwest.
Because of the delay, some appointments will now be moved to Friday.
The appointment time and location will stay the same. Vaccines are being distributed at Brookdale Community College and the Monmouth County agricultural building.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK