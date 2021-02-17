NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New data shows New York City neighborhoods that were hit the hardest by the coronavirus now have the lowest percentage of residents getting vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Mount Sinai Hospital abruptly canceled already-scheduled appointments Wednesday.

A spokesperson told CBS2 second-dose and employee vaccinations will continue as scheduled, but all other appointments have been canceled and will not be rescheduled until the hospital gets more supply.

“Due to sudden changes in vaccine supply, we have been forced to cancel existing public vaccination appointments,” the spokesperson said.

This comes as new numbers show the hardest hit neighborhoods have the lowest patients vaccinated. Many argue there are major inequities with distribution and accessibility in communities of color.

“It’s not fair and it’s not equitable for communities ravaged by COVID,” New York City Councilman Francisco Moya said.

Moya represents Corona, Queens in zip code 11368, which saw some of the worst COVID infection rates and some of the most the deaths in the city. Yet, the rate of people either partially or fully vaccinated is only 5%.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton asked the councilman how much can be attributed to be people who can’t get a shot versus how many don’t want one.

“I think it’s a combination of both. But what we’re seeing more than anything else really is lack of ability to get an appointment,” he said.

The appointment problem was echoed by Councilman Mark Levine, who represents Washington Heights, where only 13% of people have been partially or fully vaccinated.

“It requires people to navigate dozens of different websites to sign up again and again,” he said.

In a tweet, he said some wealthy, whiter areas show 16% of adults have been fully vaccinated. In low-income neighborhoods of color, that number is as low as 2%.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he doesn’t deny the disparities.

“Folks who have more privilege are best able to navigate this process,” he said.

Some say setting up tables on the streets to sign people up could help. Later Wednesday morning, the City Council will hold a hearing to figure out a way to simplify the appointment system.