NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City has already surpassed its typical snow total for the year.

One would think people would be tired of winter weather by now, but CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge met plenty of New Yorkers who are still loving the snow.

There were people waiting in line to go skating at Bryant Park on Thursday morning, but the rink was closed around noon because there was too much snow to keep the rink clear.

“Aw man, that groundhog was right,” one person said.

Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, after seeing his shadow on Feb. 2.

“We always hear about predictions of big snow every year, and it’s always five inches, three inches, a light brushing here and there,” said commuter Alex Cepero. “I’m a big snow guy. So the more snow, the better for me.”

Before this latest snowstorm, New York City had been hit with 33.8 inches of snow this year. The normal seasonal average is 25.8 inches.

Even though this latest round doesn’t pack quite the same punch as the last one, officials are still remining people be safe.

“This is not a huge storm, but it is coming on top of the snow we’ve had before. Obviously, a lot of the snow is still around,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “What it means is, be careful out there. It means that the evening rush hour is going to be messy. It is going to be slow. We want people to, as much as possible, stay off the roads if you can.

The mayor said this storm is light enough to keep COVID vaccine testing and food distribution centers open.

Outdoor dining is still allowed on sidewalks, but restaurants’ setups on roadways are temporarily closed for plow crews to do their jobs.

The MTA said it will run about 75% of its normal service.

“We’re prepared for the storm, likely to have most impact on buses. All of the 40-foot buses have been chained. Articulated buses, which don’t do well in snow, are in the garage,” said MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye.

“I take the bus in. So they’ll just leave piles of snow and you have to either wait on the street or try and climb your way up, as if it’s Mount Everest or something,” said Stefanie Argueta, who commutes from Brooklyn.

For drivers, alternate side parking is suspended through Saturday.

CBS2’s Alice Gainer contributed to this report.