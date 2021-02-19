NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Indoor dining can increase capacity next week in New York City, the governor announced Friday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he wants to raise it to 35% to align with the rules for New Jersey restaurants.
“What’s happening now is people in New York City — Staten Island, Manhattan — are going to New Jersey to those restaurants, so it’s not really accomplishing a purpose,” he said. “So New York City restaurants will go to 35% capacity next Friday. That will be consistent with New Jersey.”
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Indoor dining reopened last weekend in the city, following a two-month shutdown. It was limited to 25% capacity, while the rest of the state was up to 50%.
“We’re responding to the data. Obviously, we’re more sensitive to New York City, because of the density, the concentration, the history,” Cuomo said Friday. “But we’re headed in the right direction, we’re making progress.”
Last week, the governor also extended the indoor dining curfew to 11 p.m. statewide.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here