By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Indoor dining can increase capacity next week in New York City, the governor announced Friday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he wants to raise it to 35% to align with the rules for New Jersey restaurants.

“What’s happening now is people in New York City — Staten Island, Manhattan — are going to New Jersey to those restaurants, so it’s not really accomplishing a purpose,” he said. “So New York City restaurants will go to 35% capacity next Friday. That will be consistent with New Jersey.”

Indoor dining reopened last weekend in the city, following a two-month shutdown. It was limited to 25% capacity, while the rest of the state was up to 50%.

“We’re responding to the data. Obviously, we’re more sensitive to New York City, because of the density, the concentration, the history,” Cuomo said Friday. “But we’re headed in the right direction, we’re making progress.”

Last week, the governor also extended the indoor dining curfew to 11 p.m. statewide.

